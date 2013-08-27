 Skip to main content
Advertising

Titus Young misses fourth court hearing; arrest warrant issued

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 07:38 AM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A California judge issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Titus Young after the former Detroit Lions wide receiver missed a fourth court hearing on an 11-count criminal case.

However, Young's attorney Altus Hudson said he doesn't expect his client to be arrested, saying the court knows his location. He declined to elaborate outside court.

Orange County Superior Court judge Andre Manssourian issued the $100,000 bench warrant after meeting with Hudson and the district attorney's office in chambers. The judge also revoked Young's bail and accepted a document from the defense under seal.

Young, 24, has failed to appear at several court hearings, including one on Aug. 6, when the judge ordered him to be in court Tuesday.

Hudson said the judge issued the warrant as a way to keep tabs on Young. Hudson previously said his client was in treatment for an undisclosed condition.

Young's father has said his son started changing after sustaining a concussion early in his rookie year with the Lions in 2011. Young, a second-round draft pick, was released by the team in February.

He has pleaded not guilty to four felonies and seven misdemeanors after being arrested outside a home in San Clemente on May 10.

The arrest came after a string of erratic behavior that began five days earlier in neighboring Riverside County. He was arrested there for suspicion of driving under the influence and arrested again 15 hours later after authorities said he was caught trying to retrieve his car from a tow yard in Moreno Valley, east of Los Angeles.

He was charged with misdemeanor trespassing in that matter and the case is pending.

Young's ex-girlfriend also has filed a restraining order against him. They have a child together.

Young was released by the Lions after a drop in productivity and disruptive behavior, including punching a teammate and intentionally lining up incorrectly during a game.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.