Titus Young misses fourth court hearing; arrest warrant issued

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A California judge issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Titus Young after the former Detroit Lions wide receiver missed a fourth court hearing on an 11-count criminal case.
However, Young's attorney Altus Hudson said he doesn't expect his client to be arrested, saying the court knows his location. He declined to elaborate outside court.
Orange County Superior Court judge Andre Manssourian issued the $100,000 bench warrant after meeting with Hudson and the district attorney's office in chambers. The judge also revoked Young's bail and accepted a document from the defense under seal.
Young, 24, has failed to appear at several court hearings, including one on Aug. 6, when the judge ordered him to be in court Tuesday.
Hudson said the judge issued the warrant as a way to keep tabs on Young. Hudson previously said his client was in treatment for an undisclosed condition.
Young's father has said his son started changing after sustaining a concussion early in his rookie year with the Lions in 2011. Young, a second-round draft pick, was released by the team in February.
He has pleaded not guilty to four felonies and seven misdemeanors after being arrested outside a home in San Clemente on May 10.
The arrest came after a string of erratic behavior that began five days earlier in neighboring Riverside County. He was arrested there for suspicion of driving under the influence and arrested again 15 hours later after authorities said he was caught trying to retrieve his car from a tow yard in Moreno Valley, east of Los Angeles.
He was charged with misdemeanor trespassing in that matter and the case is pending.
Young was released by the Lions after a drop in productivity and disruptive behavior, including punching a teammate and intentionally lining up incorrectly during a game.
