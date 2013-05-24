Titus Young facing three more charges related to burglary arrest

Published: May 24, 2013 at 11:51 AM

Former NFL  wide receiver Titus Young, who has been in an Orange County jail since May 11, is now facing 11 charges from an alleged week-long crime spree that included him being arrested three times.

At a pretrial hearing in Orange County Superior Court on Friday, Young was hit with three new counts in addition to the eight he was already facing, including one felony charge of residential burglary and two misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer and vandalism under $400.

Young initially faced six charges stemming from allegedly entering a San Clemente home in the middle of the night and scuffling with deputies in the street after the resident called 911. While Young was in custody, two more felonies were added from an incident on May 4 when Young allegedly entered a Laguna Hills Chevron and shoplifted a bottle of water, some candy bars and five cigars.

Susan Kang Schroeder, chief of staff to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, told NFL.com that during the investigation of Young's May 11 arrest, police learned that the former receiver had allegedly damaged a fence and attempted to break into a second home in the area prior to the 911 call and fight with police.

On May 10, Young was arrested in Riverside County on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over for making an illegal left turn. A few hours after being released, Young was arrested a second time for allegedly trying to steal his car out of an impound lot.

Additionally, Young's ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of Young's 8-month-old son, filed a restraining order that requires Young to stay at least 100 yards away from her and her son at all times.

According to USA Today, Judge Andre Manssourian said that, considering the new charges, a higher bail was warranted and increased Young's bail from $25,000 to $50,000. Young has been eligible to post bail since May 13, but has declined to do so.

"Mr. Young poses a danger to the community," Manssourian said, via USA Today's David Leon Moore.

Young played for less than two years with the Detroit Lions but was benched and eventually released due to discipline issues, reportedly lining up in the wrong spot on purpose and sending out ill-advised tweets.

Young was then picked up by the St. Louis Rams, who waived him 10 days later.

Young's father, Richard Young, said Titus had sought help recently at outpatient facilities and was scheduled to enter a facility before his arrest in Orange County. Young's family, former coaches and former teammates have said Young is dealing with mental health issues but declined to say exactly what is wrong with the 23-year-old.

During the hearing, Young reportedly did not speak to the judge, even to exchange pleasantries.

"Good morning, sir," USA Today reported Judge Manssourian saying to Young at the beginning of the hearing.

When Young didn't reply, the judge tried again.

"Can you hear me?" the judge asked, to no response.

"Are you Titus Demetrius Young?" the judge asked Young, who stood inside a protective cage while wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit.

When Titus again apparently decided to exercise his Fifth Amendment, Moore said the judge immediately called for a sidebar, during which at one point Young's father called out to his son -- to no response.

