Titus Young, ex-Detroit Lion, freed after posting bond

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young was released Thursday night from Orange County Jail in Southern California after paying 10 percent of a $50,000 bond.
Young's parents previously had declined to provide the bond because they wanted to get him "anchored" and deal with his personality disorder, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Young spent 27 days in jail after a crime spree that included three arrests in one week. It led to an escalating list of charges, now totaling 13.
Those close to Young have been trying to get him to seek professional help for more than a year. He declined the NFL's counseling offer "multiple times," and his high school football coach has been pushing for help for months, noting that Young didn't even know he was released by the St. Louis Rams in February.
During a previous court appearance, Young refused to address the judge. He is due in court June 24 after his attorney successfully motioned for a psychiatrist to evaluate his client.
We certainly hope he finally accepts the help he so desperately needs.