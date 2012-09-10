Titus Young benched for head-butting Janoris Jenkins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young got in trouble last season for bouts of immaturity, including a punch thrown against the New Orleans Saints in the regular season.
Young was also briefly told to stay away from the team this offseason when he "sucker punched" his own teammate safety Louis Delmas.
Since then, we've heard the usual puff pieces that he's matured. That lasted until the season opened. Young got into a back-and-forth with St. Louis Rams rookie cornerback Janoris Jenkins, a player the Detroit News said was "talking more than a rookie ought to throughout the game."
"He and a couple of guys were going back and forth, and the whole thing was right in front of me," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said. "It looked like he was going to do the right thing and walk away, but at the last second he turned and made a really dumb decision."
Schwartz benched Young at the start of the third quarter, but the second-year pro returned midway through the quarter. It wouldn't be a surprise if Young got an envelope from the NFL later this week.