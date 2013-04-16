Titus Young apologizes to Detroit Lions fans -- kind of

2013 NFL Draft: Team needs
Our analysts examine each team's game plan entering the NFL draft, identifying biggest needs, potential fits and more. More ...
The free-agent wide receiver sent out a middle-of-the-night tweet thanking the team's faithful for its support during his troubled two-season stint in the Motor City.
"I apologize to the Detroit fans," Young wrote at 1:07 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to the Detroit Free Press. "Thank you, for the 2 years of Love and joy."
"Love and joy" are not the words the Lions organization would use to describe Young's chaotic run in Detroit. The Lions hoped for a breakout campaign last season, but Young caught just 33 passes for 383 yards before he was suspended -- and ultimately released -- by the team for his rash of poor conduct.
Apologizing to the fan base hints that Young is growing up, but his days on the Lions are over, and it's unlikely another NFL team will come calling any time soon.