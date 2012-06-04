Titus Young addresses Lions to relieve 'burden'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young spoke with the media on Monday for the first time since returning to the team last week following his reported "sucker punch" of teammate Louis Delmas. But before talking to reporters, he addressed his team.
Breer: Risky business
"I felt personally it was important for me to get it off my chest and get the burden off my heart," Young said, via MLive.com. "I just wanted to get the individualism out of the picture."
Young would not talk about hitting Delmas, but did say the two players are now "cool." He also explained why he was not with the team for a week.
"I felt my spirit wasn't right. This is a family here. What we have is bigger than me or any individual player," Young said, via the Detroit News. "It's a blessing being back on the field."
He's apparently taking advantage his work. One report suggested that Young has looked tremendous in OTAs and that no one has been able to cover him.
That will come as welcome news for the Lionsafter a string of disappointing headlines for their class of 2011.