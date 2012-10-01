Titans' Leroy Harris: Texans' J.J. Watt isn't special

Anyone who watched the Tennessee Titans play Sunday saw a team manhandled by the Houston Texans and their near-dominant defense.
Titans guard Leroy Harris is a voice from the wilderness, saying that inside the wreckage of Tennessee's 38-14 defeat, he did his job against Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.
Watt racked up two sacks and recovered a fourth-quarter Matt Hasselbeck fumble, but Harris doesn't sound impressed.
"He's not anything special," Harris told Tania Ganguli of the Houston Chronicle. "... I locked him down most of the game, except those two plays."
ProFootballFocus.com watched the game tape and actually agreed, saying Watt didn't apply pressure against Harris beyond those two sacks. Still, Watt's 7½ takedowns lead the NFL, and Texans owner Bob McNair believes we're looking at the best defensive player in football.
"I don't know if there's anybody on the defensive side of the ball that's playing as well as he's playing -- in the NFL," McNair told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
No matter what Harris believes, slamming Watt on the heels of this debacle is not a wise plan. Houston is rolling, and Watt's an engine behind their rise in the AFC. Harris and the Titans did nothing to stop this train Sunday.