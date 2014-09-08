Titans LB Zach Brown tore pectoral, could miss season

Coach Ken Whisenhunt said during his Monday press conference that third-year starting linebacker Zach Browntore his pectoral, potentially ending his season. The team will know more Tuesday.
Brown left the Tennessee's season-opening 26-10 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter and was initially questionable to return.
A 2012 second-round pick out of North Carolina, Brown had not missed a game in his two prior seasons, starting 28 of 33 possible contests. The Titans will now have to do without a player for whom they had high hopes.
UPDATE: Whisenhunt said Tuesday that Brown would miss the rest of the 2014 season.