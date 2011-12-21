Titans' Johnson tweets out rookie TE Graham's digits

The Titans running back, a man with 500,000-plus Twitter followers, casually tweeted out a phone number belonging to rookie tight end Cameron Graham.
"Call me if u wanna talk," Johnson retweeted from Graham's account, sharing the digits with half a million human beings, as part of an apparent prank.
In the event Graham tires of fielding calls from sixth-grade Titans fans on speed dial -- ultimately launching the device onto a frantic I-40 outside Nashville -- here's a gentle tip for next time: Phone numbers aren't for Twitter.
Just in case you're wondering (and even though it's tempting), NFL.com hasn't dialed the number.
Take our lead, children.