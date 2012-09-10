Titans' Javon Ringer recovering from infection in left elbow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee running back Javon Ringer has an infection in his left elbow that ballooned up before the Titans' season opener with the New England Patriots. Titans coach Mike Munchak says he has been in and out of the hospital for treatment.
Munchak said Monday that Ringer had some swelling in the elbow Friday, but the infection worsened Saturday night. That's when the Titans added the backup running back to the injury report as questionable, but he was deactivated for the 34-13 loss to New England.
Jake Locker and linebacker Colin McCarthy both had MRI exams Monday afternoon. Locker hurt his left, non-throwing shoulder on a tackle, but Munchak says he feels good about the quarterback playing San Diego even though Locker may split work in practice Wednesday with Matt Hasselbeck.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press