Titans' Jake Locker: New York Jets' D wasn't out for me

The Tennessee Titans won't have Jake Locker on the field anytime soon after he sustained a hip injury in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.
NFL Media's Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport reported that Locker might be sidelined until Week 9 because of the setback, but the third-year quarterback doesn't blame the Jets for Muhammad Wilkerson and Quinton Coples dropping him to the turf.
"I didn't feel like that on the field and after watching it, you know, it wasn't anything malicious, I didn't feel like," Locker said, per The Star-Ledger (Newark, N.J.) on Wednesday. "I kind of got bounced into the second guy. I didn't feel like they were out to get me, no."
That's not what we heard from Titans coach Mike Munchak, who said he had an "emotional" chat with the league office about the hit. No flag was thrown, but the NFL has a chance to weigh in this week with a fine if it agrees more with Munchak than his quarterback.
UPDATE: Well, it looks like the league has weighed in. Rapoport reported Thursday that Coples was fined $7,875 and Wilkerson was fined $15,750, according to people informed of the fine amounts.