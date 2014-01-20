Titans hire Ray Horton as defensive coordinator

The Titans announced Monday that Ray Horton is the new man in charge of the Titans' defense. Horton did a fantastic job in Arizona under Whisenhunt. Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Horton was Whisenhunt's choice, but the Browns needed to work on Horton's buyout in his contract.
"Scheme-wise, one of the most impressive things about Ray is his flexibility. He has the ability to go between a 4-3 and 3-4 and put our players in the best position to succeed. It has been evident by what he's done and where his defenses have ranked in the league over the last few years," Whisenhunt said in a statement.
The hire is great news for Tennessee's considerable defensive talent. Cornerbacks Alterraun Verner and Jason McCourty compromise one of the better duos in the league. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey was a breakout player in 2013. Linebacker Zach Brown has a lot of potential to make big plays.
The Titans need an identity, but Horton does not take over a rebuilding situation with this defense. The pieces are in place to improve right away.