Titans GM Ran Carthon: Addition of CB L'Jarius Sneed ideal for aggressive scheme

The 27-year-old's multifaceted skills were on display during Kansas City's latest championship run. He prevented a late touchdown with a heads-up forced fumble of Zay Flowers at the goal line in the AFC Championship Game and provided stiff coverage in Super Bowl LVIII that saw 49ers wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk be held to three catches apiece.

"It helps us tremendously out from a coverage standpoint on the back end," Carthon said. "If you guys know Dennard and what he wants to do, I think the guys that we signed in Chido and LJ, I think they both fit what he wants to do from a coverage standpoint, and then having Roger (McCreary) here. Roger's played outside, he's played inside, so it gives us a legitimate top three out of the gate. We're going to continue to add guys, and we're going to expect guys that were here last year to step up and earn those other spots. But we're bringing in scheme fits for what we want to do defensively."

Wilson cut his teeth as a secondary coach in the NFL the past 12 seasons before landing in Tennessee as a part of rookie head coach Brian Callahan's staff. The first-year DC coached defensive backs for Philadelphia and Baltimore defenses that led the league in sacks in 2022 and 2023, respectively, due in large part to Wilson's units dutifully covering the back end.

Wilson, who vowed to cultivate an "attacking defense" upon his arrival in Tennessee, takes over a Titans defense that finished middle of the pack in yards allowed across all categories but struggled to force turnovers in 2023, finishing 31st in the league in total takeaways (14) and last in interceptions (six).

By trading a 2025 third-rounder and swapping 2024 seventh-round picks, the Titans added an ideal centerpiece in Sneed with plenty of playoff experience for Wilson's secondary unit. But with several free agents still up for grabs in free agency, particularly at the safety position, Carthon indicated the Titans might not be done revamping the defense.