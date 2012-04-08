Titans CB Mouton: 'I just want a chance, when I'm healthy'

Published: Apr 08, 2012 at 06:41 AM

Eight months removed from a torn Achilles' tendon suffered during the first padded practice of training camp last year, Tennessee Titans cornerback Ryan Mouton started sprinting last week and is on the fast track to competing again for a job in the secondary.

Reuter: Draft sleepers

No combine? No problem. Chad Reuter identifies some prospects who weren't invited to Indy but are still on the rise. More ...

He had surgery on his right Achilles last August and spent the first eight weeks on crutches.

"That first step, after being in a walking boot for (14) weeks, I really didn't have the confidence to even put my foot down," Mouton told The Tennessean. "The first step was a weird feeling. It was like learning to walk again as a child or something.

"Now I feel like I am moving in the right direction. And I am definitely as hungry as I have ever been. I want to get out there and show what I have."

Wide receiver Kenny Britt, who also has spent a lot of time in the training room in recent months rehabbing a knee injury, said he believes Mouton will be a factor again this fall.

"I can't wait for people to see him," Britt said. "I have seen his determination. He hasn't been on the field in so long, and he is anxious. He has a lot of talent, and he is going to step up and show everyone what he has."

Mouton was a third-round draft pick of the Titans in 2009. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound cornerback started two games as a rookie in 2009 out of Hawaii. Through three seasons, he has played primarily on special teams. In 2010, he was the team's fourth-leading special teams tackler.

Titans General manager Ruston Webster said Mouton would be in the mix, particularly for the nickel package, as long as he is healthy. He also said there's no guarantee the Titans would move to add another veteran cornerback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW