Titans beat up on Jets, lose Jake Locker to hip injury

Published: Sep 29, 2013 at 12:45 PM

An impressive win for the Tennessee Titans came at a huge -- and potentially season-altering -- cost.

Jake Locker was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Titans' 38-13 win over the New York Jets with a right hip injury. Locker had been playing an excellent game -- perhaps his best as a pro -- before landing awkwardly following a hit by Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson.

This is an important year in the organzation's evaluation of Locker, a first-round pick in 2011. A signifcant injury to the quarterback would act as a huge wrench in the Titans' plans.

Mike Munchak's team is 3-1, but the season might be hanging in the balance.

Here's what else we learned:

  1. Any goodwill Geno Smith built up over the Jets' first three weeks was undone over four heinous quarters in Nashville. Smith looked rattled, finishing with four turnovers that led to 28 Titans points. Smith didn't give his team a chance.
  1. Unsolicited advice for Geno: Don't do this -- ever again.
  1. The Titans' decision to deactiviate Kenny Britt didn't set their offense back any. You have to wonder if Judgment Day is coming on that front.
  1. Rex Ryan had his team do push-ups after every penalty in practice this week -- a response to the team's 20-penalty showing last Sunday. The new approach didn't help matters, as the Jets committed 10 more penalties, including eight in the first half.
  1. Back to the Jets' QB situation: Smith is on pace for 44 turnovers, or 18 more than Mark Sanchez committed during his wretched 2012 campaign. Smith actually could benefit from some time on the bench, but who would take his place? Not Sanchez, who's recovering from a shoulder injury. The only other option is Matt Simms, an undrafted free agent with no NFL experience. Pick your poison, Rex.

