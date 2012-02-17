Tirico mum on 'how, why' behind Jaworski's 'MNF' exit

Two's company and three's a crowd, and plenty of questions persist.
ESPN's Mike Tirico visited "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday and couldn't avoid questions about "Monday Night Football" shrinking to a two-man booth minus analyst Ron Jaworski.
Tirico, who will team as play-by-play man with color analyst Jon Gruden, was asked repeatedly by Patrick why "Jaws" was cut loose.
"I don't know the management specifics of the how and the why," Tirico said, via ProFootballTalk.com.
"... I did say 'Why?,' and honestly I'm not going to share that with everybody because that's not everybody's business. And the answer I got I believe."
Pro Football Talk humorously labeled it a "prodemotion," because Jaworski will remain with ESPN as a football analyst, but we wonder if someone like Dennis Miller might have another phrase for the network's shuffling of the deck.
As for Gruden, Tirico believes "he'll coach somewhere down the line," but the new arrangement means we're locked in for another round of explosive praise heaped on everyone from a mystified Blaine Gabbert to the flowing-blonde-maned Curtis Painter throwing the ball to ghosts.
Finally, we're pretty sure, but not entirely sure, that Jaworski dropping the occasional S-bomb on national TV had nothing to do with ESPN's decision.