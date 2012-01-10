Around the League

Presented By

Timmy Omnibus: Your one-stop shop for all things Tebow

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 06:07 AM

In the afterglow of the Broncos' instantly iconic overtime victory over the Steelers, the Tim Tebow caravan of love is back on the tracks and rolling with speed and velocity toward Foxborough.

To help sort through the media crush, here's a quick glance at Tuesday's Tebow-related fare:

» Kneel down, Steel City: On the streets of a humbled Pittsburgh, the city's mayor, Luke Ravenstahl, was photographed Tebowing in a No. 15 jersey to honor a bet he made with Denver mayor Michael Hancock.

"This is not something I ever thought I'd have to do, and it certainly wasn't something I was looking forward to," Ravenstahl told CNN.com. "However, we're good sports here in Pittsburgh, and I want to congratulate Denver on a great win."

» Tebow's Fire: In a rather troubling development, Tebow's Sunday heroics have prompted a jarring update to the '80s ballad, "St. Elmo's Fire," the theme song to the epic 1985 Brat Pack feature of the same title that kept Emilio Estevez close to our hearts.

Before you leap to conclusions, Adamaz isn't to be held responsible this time. John Parr, the song's author, rewrote it as an outlet for what appears to be a serious man-crush on Denver's passer.

A sampling of the lyrics: "Gonna be your man in motion/All I need's my Broncos team/Take me where my future's lyin'/Tim Tebow's Fire."

"I was inspired by Tim Tebow, so I wanted to modify the lyrics," Parr told KDVR-TV this week. "In his honor of the way that he lives his life as being a great example."

» Austin attempts to intermingle with Tebow frenzy: One of the more peculiar footnotes to Sunday's game was Tebow throwing for 316 yards, which onlookers connected to John 3:16, the Biblical verse that Tebow sometimes etched on his eyeblack at Florida. When wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took note of this unusual stat, he offered to hand over his "Austin 3:16" moniker to Tebow, if -- and only if -- the quarterback matches the output against the Patriots.

"If Tebow can throw for 316 yards again this weekend then, hell, he can have the numbers and I'll have no problem with it," Austin told TMZ.com. "A guy named John was using it before me ... so if Tebow can do it again, more power to him!"

Can someone gently alert Austin to the fact he lacks trademark power over a book that's been with us for a couple thousand years? Thanks.

» Namely false: A rumor made the rounds this week that game officials for the Broncos-Steelers affair included men named Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Totally false. A check of the referee lineup included a heavy dose of Rons, Carls and Richards -- but no Gospel authors.

» Ratings earthquake: As for the game itself, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed Tuesday that it was the most-watched game of season, the most-watched wild-card game of all time (with 42.4 million viewers) and the most-watched TV program since last February's Super Bowl XLV.

Check back soon, Tebowites. We'll likely have Tebow updates throughout the day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW