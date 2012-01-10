Timmy Omnibus: Your one-stop shop for all things Tebow

In the afterglow of the Broncos' instantly iconic overtime victory over the Steelers, the Tim Tebow caravan of love is back on the tracks and rolling with speed and velocity toward Foxborough.
To help sort through the media crush, here's a quick glance at Tuesday's Tebow-related fare:
» Kneel down, Steel City: On the streets of a humbled Pittsburgh, the city's mayor, Luke Ravenstahl, was photographed Tebowing in a No. 15 jersey to honor a bet he made with Denver mayor Michael Hancock.
"This is not something I ever thought I'd have to do, and it certainly wasn't something I was looking forward to," Ravenstahl told CNN.com. "However, we're good sports here in Pittsburgh, and I want to congratulate Denver on a great win."
» Tebow's Fire: In a rather troubling development, Tebow's Sunday heroics have prompted a jarring update to the '80s ballad, "St. Elmo's Fire," the theme song to the epic 1985 Brat Pack feature of the same title that kept Emilio Estevez close to our hearts.
Before you leap to conclusions, Adamaz isn't to be held responsible this time. John Parr, the song's author, rewrote it as an outlet for what appears to be a serious man-crush on Denver's passer.
A sampling of the lyrics: "Gonna be your man in motion/All I need's my Broncos team/Take me where my future's lyin'/Tim Tebow's Fire."
"I was inspired by Tim Tebow, so I wanted to modify the lyrics," Parr told KDVR-TV this week. "In his honor of the way that he lives his life as being a great example."
» Austin attempts to intermingle with Tebow frenzy: One of the more peculiar footnotes to Sunday's game was Tebow throwing for 316 yards, which onlookers connected to John 3:16, the Biblical verse that Tebow sometimes etched on his eyeblack at Florida. When wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took note of this unusual stat, he offered to hand over his "Austin 3:16" moniker to Tebow, if -- and only if -- the quarterback matches the output against the Patriots.
"If Tebow can throw for 316 yards again this weekend then, hell, he can have the numbers and I'll have no problem with it," Austin told TMZ.com. "A guy named John was using it before me ... so if Tebow can do it again, more power to him!"
Can someone gently alert Austin to the fact he lacks trademark power over a book that's been with us for a couple thousand years? Thanks.
» Namely false: A rumor made the rounds this week that game officials for the Broncos-Steelers affair included men named Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Totally false. A check of the referee lineup included a heavy dose of Rons, Carls and Richards -- but no Gospel authors.
» Ratings earthquake: As for the game itself, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed Tuesday that it was the most-watched game of season, the most-watched wild-card game of all time (with 42.4 million viewers) and the most-watched TV program since last February's Super Bowl XLV.
Check back soon, Tebowites. We'll likely have Tebow updates throughout the day.