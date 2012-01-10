Timmy Omnibus: Your one-stop shop for all things Tebow

» Austin attempts to intermingle with Tebow frenzy: One of the more peculiar footnotes to Sunday's game was Tebow throwing for 316 yards, which onlookers connected to John 3:16, the Biblical verse that Tebow sometimes etched on his eyeblack at Florida. When wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took note of this unusual stat, he offered to hand over his "Austin 3:16" moniker to Tebow, if -- and only if -- the quarterback matches the output against the Patriots.