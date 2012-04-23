Time to find Tony Romo's successor in Dallas?

For some Cowboys fans, the idea of parting ways with Romo is blasphemy. For others, a topic to mull over. We're not underselling Romo; the team has stumbled as a whole in the NFC East. Whether it's fair, Romo has failed to guide the Cowboys where so many expected them to go. If we're saying the same in January 2014, would it be wise to have another option groomed and ready to go?