Tim Walton becomes Rams' new defensive coordinator

The St. Louis Rams have officially hired a defensive coordinator. They're hoping this one will take.
The team announced Friday that Tim Walton has been hired to lead Jeff Fisher's defense in 2013. Walton replaces a phantom version Gregg Williams, who was hired but never coached a down after being suspended for his role in the New Orleans Saints bounty program.
"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to add Coach Walton to our staff," Fisher said in a statement released by the team. "Tim is a talented coach and he's spent the last four years working in our system. He will be a huge asset to our staff and we are all looking forward to working with him."
Prior to joining the Rams, Walton coached the secondary of the Detroit Lions. His candidacy was no doubt helped by Fisher's close ties with Lions coach Jim Schwartz, who was Fisher's longtime defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.
The hiring officially ends a roller-coaster search to fill the coordinator position in St. Louis. After cutting ties with Williams in January, the team appeared to have a deal in place with Rob Ryan before the two sides mutually parted ways. Walton beat out some name brands for the gig, including Mike Singletary and Dick Jauron.