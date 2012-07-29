Tim Tebow wants to assist Aurora shooting victims

Tim Tebow captured the imagination of football fans in Colorado during his memorable 2011 run with the Denver Broncos. Now he wants to give back to a community in need.
Tebow lived five minutes away from the Aurora movie theater targeted by a gunman during a July 20 attack that left 12 people were killed and 58 injured. Tebow has been back to Colorado only once since he was traded to the New York Jets in March, but he wants to stay connected, especially now.
"Whatever we can do for a family," Tebow said Saturday, via the New York Daily News. "Try to find certain families, try to bring them to a game. They are probably Broncos fans. So try to get them involved in a Broncos game. We have great connections with people there. Figuring out how to do something to brighten someone's day or put a smile on their face.
"That is what my foundation is all about, and we want to help people in their darkest hour of need. That is part of my mission statement. This is really a dark hour of their life. So if we could put a smile on someone's face going through this, either let them forget or let them think about something else, you are doing something pretty cool."
Tebow is following in the footsteps of other NFL players who have reached out following the tragedy. Broncos players visited some of the injured at a local hospital, and Peyton Manning personally called four victims.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith has pledged to donate $100,000 to the families of victims to help with the medical costs.