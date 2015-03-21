Tim Tebow visits Manny Pacquiao in training camp

Manny Pacquiao always entertains an entourage during training camp and he's operating no differently as he prepares to fight Floyd Mayweather in one of the most anticipated bouts in boxing history.
The Filipino pound-for-pound great -- who's the only pugilist to win world titles in eight weight divisions -- welcomed Tim Tebow to camp in Los Angeles on Saturday, Pacquiao's promoter and Top Rank Boxing CEO Bob Arum told NFL Media.
Tebow stayed for most of the training session at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood to watch Pacquiao spar for seven rounds and hit the mitts for another eight with trainer Freddie Roach, Arum said.
Pacquiao, like Tebow, is Christian and lives life on a religious, spiritual path.
Tebow was born in Makati, Philippines while his parents served as missionaries. He opened a children's hospital in Davao City last December -- a gracious gesture Pacquiao, who serves as Congressman for the Philippines, surely holds in high regard.
Arum said the boxer and former Heisman winning quarterback, who had a workout with the Eagles earlier this week, are "good friends."
Pacquiao (57-5-2, 38 KOs) will take on Mayweather (47-0, 26 KOs) on May 2 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in what is a lock to be the richest fight in boxing history.