Tim Tebow tracker: Where will he play in 2013?

The CFL team gladly will take on Tebow, but only as a backup. It's hard to imagine Tebow going this route, especially because you can't get out of CFL contracts when an NFL offer comes along. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who played in the CFL for six years with the Edmonton Eskimos, doesn't think Tebow will be successful up north. Moon said in an interview with radio station KILT-AM in Houston that Tebow doesn't have the arm strength or accuracy to play in the CFL.