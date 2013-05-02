 Skip to main content
Tim Tebow tracker: Where will he play in 2013?

Published: May 02, 2013 at 04:06 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Pat White, Seneca Wallace and both McCown brothers all are employed as NFL quarterbacks. So it shouldn't be that hard for Tim Tebow to find a gig. It just may take some time.

ProFootballTalk reported that Tebow is unlikely to find a job before rookie minicamps end in mid-May. Still, Tebow should be in an NFL training camp this season. (Not as a tight end.) It's just difficult to figure out where he fits. In the immediate aftermath of his departure from the New York Jets, it's a lot easier to find teams that don't want him. Some even feel the need to release a statement on the issue. (We're looking at you, Jacksonville Jaguars.)

We'll use this article as a one-stop shop to keep track of where things stand for all the Tebowmaniacs out there.

Logical fits

These are the teams that make sense and have yet to indicate they won't go after Tebow.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick reportedly was interested in Tebow in the 2010 NFL Draft and loves former Florida players. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' presence on the Patriots might convince Tebow to accept a different role, if no one else is biting.

Washington Redskins

They signed Pat White to simulate RG3 in practice. Would it be that crazy to roll with Tebow instead? The thought of Rex Grossman and Tebow on the same team either would excite or really depress Gator fans.

alouettes-130501-65.jpg

Montreal Alouettes

The CFL team gladly will take on Tebow, but only as a backup. It's hard to imagine Tebow going this route, especially because you can't get out of CFL contracts when an NFL offer comes along. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who played in the CFL for six years with the Edmonton Eskimos, doesn't think Tebow will be successful up north. Moon said in an interview with radio station KILT-AM in Houston that Tebow doesn't have the arm strength or accuracy to play in the CFL.

No thanks

Cleveland Browns

Speaking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton on Monday, Browns GM Mike Lombardi called Tebow a "great kid," according to The Plain Dealer, but added the free-agent quarterback is "not the vision of where we're headed."

dolphins-130417-65.jpg

Miami Dolphins

Super agent Drew Rosenhaus told a Miami radio station he wouldn't be shocked if Tim Tebow ended up with the Dolphins, in large part because owner Stephen Ross has long been a fan. Unfortunately for Tebow, it's not going to happen. A high-ranking Dolphins source tells The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero that Rosenhaus' speculation is "totally untrue." Another source insists the team's "quarterback situation is set." 

San Diego Chargers

Despite the presence of Tebow's former offensive coordinator from his days on the Denver Broncos, Mike McCoy, the Chargersindicated they are happy with the quarterbacks they have.

Chicago Bears

Coach Marc Trestman reportedly liked the idea of adding Tebow when he was in the CFL, but that no longer is the case according to USA Today.

jaguars-130212-65x51.jpg

Jacksonville Jaguars

"The Jacksonville Jaguars' plans do not include Tim Tebow," Jim Woodcock, spokesman for team owner Shad Khan, said in a statement. So that's pretty clear. The clamor for Tebow in Jacksonville will not subside, however. Khan was asked about Tebow at the NFL Career Development Symposium on Tuesday, and an Orlando attorney known for his local commercials has put one on the air urging the Jags owner to sign the former Florida Gators star.

Minnesota Vikings

General manager Rick Spielman told "PFT Live" that the Vikings are very satisfied with the quarterbacks they have.

Seattle Seahawks

GM John Schneider was asked about Tebow. The response, according to 710Sports.com: "Uh, no."

San Francisco 49ers

Jim Harbaugh knows how to coach up quarterbacks, but Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported that "all indications" were that the 49ers had no interest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

They have enough quarterback drama with Josh Freeman and Mike Glennon. ProFootballTalk.com reported that the Bucs weren't interested in Tebow.

Philadelphia Eagles

Six quarterbacks is where coach Chip Kelly draws the line.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

