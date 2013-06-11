Tim Tebow to wear No. 5 with New England Patriots

For those of you holding your breath for this brand of data: Tim Tebow will wear No. 5. on the New England Patriots.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the quarterback -- who has donned No. 15 since his playing days at the University of Florida -- will switch things up with the Patriots. But it's not an entirely new deal, as Tebow once wore No. 5 during his high school career at Nease High in Florida.
Standing in the way of Tebow wearing No. 15 with the Patriots is backup passer Ryan Mallett. And standing in the way of Tebow making a significant dent on the football field is backup passer Ryan Mallett.