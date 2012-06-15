Tim Tebow to speak at Father's Day event in San Diego

Tim Tebow once again will be the center of attention at Qualcomm Stadium, but it won't be for his efforts to take down the San Diego Chargers.
Jones: Circus ringmaster
Kim Jones says new Jets coordinator Tony Sparano seems like the perfect guy to handle the Sanchez-Tebow circus. **More ...**
The New York Jets quarterback will speak at a Father's Day event Sunday open to the public. Tebow will address the crowd with Shadow Mountain Community Church Pastor David Jeremiah for a combined 50 minutes, according to the North County Times.
The stadium's gates opened at 6 a.m. PT and the event starts at 10 a.m.
"If there's anybody in our country today who illustrates what it means to live with passion and break the mold, and to rise above what everybody says are your limitations, it's Tim Tebow," St. John said, according to the newspaper. "He did that as a quarterback in Florida, he did that in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, and I certainly wouldn't want to be in the camp that bets against him as he continues his career with the Jets."
Jeremiah, who hosts a radio program broadcast worldwide and has helped build Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon into one of California's largest congregations, said he will be "encouraging men to live, love and lead" at the event.