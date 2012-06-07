Tim Tebow to open training facility with Chipper Jones

Mark Sanchez confessed feeling like the new dude at the gym after catching a glimpse of Tebow pumping iron, labeling his New York Jets backup "The Incredible Hulk."
Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones could be next on the list, after it was learned Tebow and the MLB star are partnering to launch a D1 Sports Training facility in Orlando, Fla.
"I haven't met Tim. I hope to in the very near future," Jones told The Associated Press this week. "He's probably the most recognizable figure in America right now. We're from the same area in Jacksonville. I know he comes from a good family.
"His faith is as strong as anybody you'll ever meet. And I don't even know him, you know? So that's my impression of him from afar. That being said, I'm a long-time loyal Gator, and he can do no wrong in my eyes."
Tebow already co-owns a D1 gym in Savannah and partnered with Jones to launch D1 Tampa in January. They aren't alone. Peyton Manning, Ndamukong Suh, Philip Rivers and (sit-up bizarro man) Herschel Walker have bought into the D1 pie.
For the subset of you burning for a chance to pump iron with Tebow himself, there's hope yet. The quarterback plans to hold a members-only training event at the Orlando gym on June 24.