Tim Tebow to get another NFL shot after New York Jets release?

If he's not willing to switch to tight end -- which is his ticket to staying in the NFL -- Tim Tebow needs to follow the Doug Flutie plan: Go to Canada, where Tebow will get a chance to actually prove to everyone that he can play quarterback. If he succeeds, he'll get back to the States. It might take a couple of years, but someone will come calling eventually, because they always do. Someone will decide Tebow is the answer to a unique set of circumstances (whether a team doesn't have any viable quarterbacks on the roster or just needs to sell tickets).

Right now, though? Forget it. The Jets tried to trade him for a seventh-round pick, and that didn't work. There's just no interest in him. The tipping point came as last season unraveled for the Jets. The guy barely played, and still he was a controversial figure, just because of his presence. Most guys -- even one-time stars -- simply fall out of the spotlight if they don't play well and don't cause a ripple in the locker room. But not Tebow. And if any teams were intrigued by him at all, that is likely what caused them to shy away. Plenty of offensive gurus would surely love to have Tebow as a toy to play with. But when they consider the caveat that his mere presence will wreak havoc, no matter how much he sees the field? You can't bring in a player who makes an entire organization -- never mind everyone in the QB meeting room -- nervous, even if he is a great guy with a great attitude.