Tim Tebow to consider political career in the future

Mayor Tim Tebow? Councilman Tim Tebow? Congressman Tim Tebow?
The New York Jets' quarterback told ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini that a political career could be in his future.
"I haven't ruled it out," Tebow said Tuesday. "Whatever avenue I feel like I can make a difference in, I'd love to do. I haven't ruled out anything like that. It won't be anytime soon in my future, but it'll be something I'll at least look at and consider one day."
Tebow just might be able name his office of choice in Florida and be elected. Definitely in Jacksonville. We know he can give a speech.
The lone concern, if Tebow can't politic his way past Mark Sanchez, should we be wary about said aspirations ...?