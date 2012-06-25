Tim Tebow takes on Brady Quinn, Notre Dame, others

It's rare to hear Tim Tebow engage in anything remotely resembling trash talk. Which is one reason why we found his comments about his former teammate, Brady Quinn, and Notre Dame so refreshing.
"I had a teammate at Denver who played the same position as me and he went to the University of Notre Dame," Tebow told Florida backers at an event, via GatorZone.com. "He would brag about his university, how great it was. Most of us in the locker room were like, 'C'mon, we all had opportunities. We chose not to go there.' ... But he talked so much about his university that it became easy. I'd say, 'Your whole team had one guy who ran under a 5.0 40 (yard dash). Our kicker ran under 5.0.' "
And now, a few other fun nuggets from the session:
On the New York media: "They've been very accurate in their reporting. First, I was living in the city. Then I was in Hoboken -- and I've never even been to Hoboken. I think I've dated three or four different girls I've never met. But it's been interesting. And fun."
On his game-winning drive against the Jets: "I think I had seven carries on the drive, and I take so much pride in being in shape and being one of the best conditioned athletes out there -- but I was fighting for every yard I could possibly get; I was so winded and so tired because it was back-to-back-to-back. We literally called the same play every time. ... It got to the point that when we went back to the huddle I was so out of breath, I'd say, 'Same play,! Same play!' Everybody was like, 'What?' I wasn't going to call a play because I was so out of breath. But we were going right down the field.
"It got to third-and-4 from their 20. Very big play. I'm out of breath, so fatigued. So I get them up to the line, I'm getting ready to do the cadence, getting ready to say, 'Set! Hut!' when I hear whistles and I look over and some Denver fan has jumped down from the stands and starts streaking across the field. Most of the time you pay attention and maybe laugh. I was like, 'Thank you, Lord!' I was able to catch my breath. That was 100 percent divine intervention, right there."
If not for that drive, Tebow probably wouldn't be in New York right now. Perhaps that streaker changed the course of modern NFL history.