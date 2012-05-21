Tim Tebow shy about backstage Broadway pic

Tim Tebow has a thing about taking pictures. A few weeks ago we learned that he didn't want to take pictures with Sports Illustrated swimsuit models (even when they were fully dressed) because it might be bad for his image.
Over the weekend, Tebow's representatives asked a Broadway actress to take down a backstage picture of him with the cast of "Rock of Ages" taken after the show.
"Well, Due to Tebow's 'image' I was asked to remove the pic of him with us half dressed ladies. He does know we arn't real strippers right?" actress Neka Zang wrote in a since-deleted post.
This is a case where Tebow's reps did him more harm them good. No one would have possibly noticed or cared that Tebow posed with actresses in a family-friendly show that 12 year olds and grandmothers line up to see.
Now the picture is everywhere. And hopefully no one still cares so we can avoid writing these posts in the future.