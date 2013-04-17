Around the League

Presented By

Tim Tebow sabotaged by Jets, private QB coach says

Published: Apr 17, 2013 at 10:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Quarterbacks coach Steve Clarkson does not work for an NFL team, but he has worked with many big names at the position. That includes New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow, who worked with Clarkson for three days earlier this offseason.

And that makes Clarkson's strong opinion on the handling of Tebow noteworthy.

In a March blog post titled "Sabotage of the Quarterback" and a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Clarkson took the Denver Broncos and Jets management to task.

"I think he was purposefully sent to New York," Clarkson said Wednesday via The Star-Ledger. "From the standpoint: you send him to a situation where you have instability with your coach -- you don't know if he's coming or going. You have a fragile-minded Mark Sanchez at quarterback. You stick Tim Tebow in there and you kill two birds with one stone.

"So if you're Denver, you've got to be thinking, 'We send him to New York we basically kill an opponent and at the same time Tim Tebow doesn't come back to bite us in the proverbial butt, if you will, because he's not going to make it out of there.' ...

"There is a lot of politics that go on with it. I think Timmy was just unfortunate to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Wednesday was not the only day that Clarkson put on a pair of Bad Idea Jeans. On a post dated March 22, Clarkson called Sanchez a "shadow of himself" and "a broken-spirited quarterback with very little support."

Clarkson also implored NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell essentially to award Tebow to the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to save their franchise and put people in the seats. Like a lot of Tebow supporters, Clarkson feels Tebow never got a fair chance with the Jets. (Even if the Jetssay they still are happy to have Tebow.)

"I think in Tim's case, they walked him into New York and said, 'We got four plays for you,'" Clarkson said. "You execute these four plays and that's all you're going to get. ... It's pretty depressing and it doesn't give you much room for hope. I would hope whoever, wherever he ends up that they give him an opportunity and I think if they do they'll be pleasantly surprised. I think the guy still can play."

In theory, Clarkson might have a point. In the new NFL's read-option focus, Tebow should be able to fit on a team as a backup somewhere. The problem: His talent doesn't make up for the sideshow that Tebow brings with him.

It doesn't help matters when Tebow's personal coach criticizes his employers and teammate.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE