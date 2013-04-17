Tim Tebow sabotaged by Jets, private QB coach says

"I think in Tim's case, they walked him into New York and said, 'We got four plays for you,'" Clarkson said. "You execute these four plays and that's all you're going to get. ... It's pretty depressing and it doesn't give you much room for hope. I would hope whoever, wherever he ends up that they give him an opportunity and I think if they do they'll be pleasantly surprised. I think the guy still can play."