Tim Tebow's Patriots contract includes no guarantees

After the Patriots on Tuesday made the Tebow signing official, NFL.com's Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport reported that the quarterback inked a two-year contract worth the veteran minimum that includes zero guaranteed money and has incentives in 2014 based solely on playing time. Rapoport adds, via a source who has seen the contract, that Tebow received no signing bonus. This all comes as little surprise.
Terms of the deal were not officially announced by the team, but this information suggests the Patriots can cut Tebow at any time.
On the field, Tebow was brought to New England for one reason: to play quarterback. Rapoport emphasized this Monday and ESPN backed it up Tuesday, reporting that Tebow will not be put on the field as a tight end or running back, and he won't steal away snaps from Tom Brady.
Besides, Brady has been almost robotically successful in short-yardage rushing attempts, converting 49 straight third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 rushes, dating back to Week 4 of the 2005 season.
Don't expect Brady's role to change, and don't expect Tebow to be locked into a roster spot (Sanchez-style) because of a poorly dreamt-up contract.