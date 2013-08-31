Around the League

Presented By

Tim Tebow's NFL career just about over; what's next?

Published: Aug 31, 2013 at 06:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Tim Tebow calmly said Thursday night that he doesn't worry about his future because he knows he doesn't control it.

NFL roster cut tracker

NFL_Shield_130824_HS

Teams had until 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players. Who was cut?

More ...

"It's something I try to live by," Tebow said. "It really gives you a lot of peace in whatever circumstance I'm in."

Following Tebow's release by the New England Patriots on Saturday, the 26-year-old now must contemplate his NFL future during his first autumn without football since he was a kid.

It's hard to imagine another NFL team giving Tebow a chance. He was just released by a team that employs Josh McDaniels, the coach who drafted Tebow in the first round for the Denver Broncos. NFL jobs are all about connections, and Tebow's former offensive coordinator in Denver, now-San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy, showed zero interest in the QB over the summer.

Tebow made it clear Saturday that he's not giving up on his NFL career.

"I will remain in relentless pursuit of continuing my lifelong dream of being an NFL quarterback," Tebow tweeted after thanking the Patriots

It's quite possible that Tebow could return to the Patriots if Tom Brady or Ryan Mallett were injured during the season. But it's clear what direction Tebow's career is going:

2011: Starting quarterback for a playoff team in Denver.

2012: Traded along with a seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a fourth-and sixth-round pick, Tebow languished on the bench for one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

2013: Released by the Jets, Tebow then signed with the Patriots but didn't make it through to New England's 53-man roster.

Tebow's decline has been rapid but not unprecedented. Vince Young is one example of a recent rookie quarterback sensation who won a lot of games and fell hard.

Tebow will continue to pursue a career in the margins of the NFL, but eventually he'll have to consider life after football. Even the most diehard Tebowmaniacs have to admit he's nearing the end of the road.

More than 600 professional football players will lose their jobs this weekend. It's a depressing time. Just two years after becoming a cultural phenomenon, Tebow is just one of many players wondering what comes next.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW