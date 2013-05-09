Tim Tebow's media circus not worth it, AFC coach says

Tim Tebow has been out of work for almost two weeks. A lot of teams have said on the record and off that they are not interested, but we haven't heard of a single team that wants him.
The biggest reason why is probably Tebow's lack of accuracy as a passer. But the next-biggest reason is all the attention Tebow brings with him.
"He seems like a great guy to have on a team, and I'd be tempted to bring him in as our backup," an NFC head coach told Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday. "But it's just not worth dealing with all the stuff that comes with it."
"You don't want to put up with the circus," one AFC head coach said.
The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a possible Tebow destination because of the presence of former Denver Broncos coach Josh McDaniels, but Silver has a Patriots source who says Bill Belichick "hates" Tebow as a player. It's not like the Pats ever would want Tebow on the field as a "change-of-pace" QB with Tom Brady still out there.
"No chance," the source told Silver.
Silver wonders if it's unfair Tebow is being "blackballed" by the NFL community, but we think it's a point that that is way too premature. Complaints could arise about being "blackballed" if we were in the middle of August and Tebow still didn't have a job.
It's May and Tebow just was released. We haven't even had all of the rookie minicamps yet. Available free agents like John Abraham, Dwight Freeney, Brandon Lloyd and Richard Seymour don't have jobs either, and they have been out there for months. They all are likely to have bigger roles than Tebow in 2013, too.
Guys released after the draft usually don't get picked up right away. Tebow is at this point of his career, but it doesn't mean his career is over.
He just needs to find an opportunity and improve his stock. I still have confidence he'll get that chance.