Around the League

Presented By

Tim Tebow's media circus not worth it, AFC coach says

Published: May 09, 2013 at 02:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Tim Tebow has been out of work for almost two weeks. A lot of teams have said on the record and off that they are not interested, but we haven't heard of a single team that wants him.

Gbajabiamila: The Tebow mistake

akbar-gbaja-biamila-120809-65x90.jpg

Akbar Gbajabiamila doesn't understand why NFL teams are giving a proven winner like Tim Tebow the cold shoulder. More ...

The biggest reason why is probably Tebow's lack of accuracy as a passer. But the next-biggest reason is all the attention Tebow brings with him.

"He seems like a great guy to have on a team, and I'd be tempted to bring him in as our backup," an NFC head coach told Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday. "But it's just not worth dealing with all the stuff that comes with it."

"You don't want to put up with the circus," one AFC head coach said.

The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a possible Tebow destination because of the presence of former Denver Broncos coach Josh McDaniels, but Silver has a Patriots source who says Bill Belichick "hates" Tebow as a player. It's not like the Pats ever would want Tebow on the field as a "change-of-pace" QB with Tom Brady still out there.

"No chance," the source told Silver.

Silver wonders if it's unfair Tebow is being "blackballed" by the NFL community, but we think it's a point that that is way too premature. Complaints could arise about being "blackballed" if we were in the middle of August and Tebow still didn't have a job.

It's May and Tebow just was released. We haven't even had all of the rookie minicamps yet. Available free agents like John Abraham, Dwight Freeney, Brandon Lloyd and Richard Seymour don't have jobs either, and they have been out there for months. They all are likely to have bigger roles than Tebow in 2013, too.

Guys released after the draft usually don't get picked up right away. Tebow is at this point of his career, but it doesn't mean his career is over.

He just needs to find an opportunity and improve his stock. I still have confidence he'll get that chance.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE