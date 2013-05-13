Tim Tebow's career hurt by Jets, Giants co-owner says

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch doesn't have to worry about his quarterback situation for a long time. The Giants have Eli Manning in charge and rookie Ryan Nassib as a great long-term backup.
That doesn't stop Tisch from noticing the quarterback movement around the NFL, especially with his football roommates in New Jersey. Tisch says he feels badly for Tim Tebow because he landed with the New York Jets.
The Giantslightly taking a shot at the New York Jets is nothing new. Feeling pity for Tebow is entirely a 2013 development.