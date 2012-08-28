Around the League

Presented By

Tim Tebow, running back: New York media's new idea

Published: Aug 28, 2012 at 12:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It only took four weeks of practices, three preseason games, and one terrifyingly over-promoted birthday, but Tebowmania has gone completely off the rails in New York.

The New York Post's Steve Serby wrote a column on Tuesday proposing that Tim Tebow be moved to running back full-time. Take it away:

Lombardi: Best of the best

Michael Lombardi identifies blue-chip and red-chip players at every offensive position entering the 2012 campaign. More ...

"There is no one on this horse-and-buggy offense who scares defensive coordinators, causes them sleepless nights," Serby writes. "Fullback John 'The Terminator' Connor blocking for Tebow just might do the trick. Or a Baby Bull backfield pairing Tebow with Shonn Greene. Unleash the Wildbull and give the ball to the Bible-Belter.

"How do you think defensive backs would enjoy the sight of a 250-pound freight train barreling toward them when they attempt to keep Tebow out of the end zone? Tim-berrrr! Have you seen the guy without his shirt on?"

We are interested to see how the New York Jets will use Tebow as a run-pass option quarterback in a Wildcat offense. Lining him up at running back without the true threat to throw would make him just another back. Serby calls these "desperate times" with the Jets, and the team is fostering that feeling by making bizarre trades.

Let's hold off on the wild ideas and Wildbulls for a little while, shall we? What you call desperate times we call August.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW