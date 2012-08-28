Tim Tebow, running back: New York media's new idea

It only took four weeks of practices, three preseason games, and one terrifyingly over-promoted birthday, but Tebowmania has gone completely off the rails in New York.
The New York Post's Steve Serby wrote a column on Tuesday proposing that Tim Tebow be moved to running back full-time. Take it away:
"There is no one on this horse-and-buggy offense who scares defensive coordinators, causes them sleepless nights," Serby writes. "Fullback John 'The Terminator' Connor blocking for Tebow just might do the trick. Or a Baby Bull backfield pairing Tebow with Shonn Greene. Unleash the Wildbull and give the ball to the Bible-Belter.
"How do you think defensive backs would enjoy the sight of a 250-pound freight train barreling toward them when they attempt to keep Tebow out of the end zone? Tim-berrrr! Have you seen the guy without his shirt on?"
We are interested to see how the New York Jets will use Tebow as a run-pass option quarterback in a Wildcat offense. Lining him up at running back without the true threat to throw would make him just another back. Serby calls these "desperate times" with the Jets, and the team is fostering that feeling by making bizarre trades.
Let's hold off on the wild ideas and Wildbulls for a little while, shall we? What you call desperate times we call August.