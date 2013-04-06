Tim Tebow reportedly not on Seattle Seahawks' radar

The Seattle Times' Danny O'Neil reported Friday the team might kick the tires on Seneca Wallace, while Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart and Tyler Thigpen also might be options.
Reports have Tebow Time being done on the New York Jets. The Jets are expected to release him if a trade doesn't surface -- which it hasn't so far. O'Neil writes that the Seahawks briefly considered Tebow with their option running package, but they decided against it.
Smart decision. Tebow's presence only would bring unnecessary attention and put starting quarterback Russell Wilson in an uncomfortable position. Tebow supporters are a vocal group, and the national spotlight follows him everywhere. That's not what you want swirling around a young franchise signal-caller in Wilson.
Tebow is not going to be happy somewhere he can't compete for the starting job, anyway. We saw how that worked out with the Jets. Tebow wasn't a distraction, but the scenario was.