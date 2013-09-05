Tim Tebow reportedly gets inquiry to change positions

Tim Tebow only played quarterback after joining the New England Patriots, despite expectations he could take snaps at tight end. Tebow doesn't plan to try out any other positions any time soon.
TheMMQB.com's Peter King reported Thursday night on NBC that Tebow received an "inquiry" from an NFL team about possibly trying another position, but Tebow wasn't interested. Tebow reportedly also received some interest from USA Rugby in changing sports. That's not happening.
It's hard to knock Tebow for his unwillingness to change positions. He hasn't made it at quarterback, and there's little reason to think he could succeed at another spot. Tebow tipped his intentions after the Patriots released him when he wrote on Twitter: "I will remain in relentless pursuit of continuing my lifelong dream of being an NFL quarterback."
Perhaps another team will let Tebow take a shot at pursuing that dream next offseason when rosters expand to 90 men again. It's hard to imagine him getting a job at quarterback in the meantime.