Tim Tebow questions finally will be answered

Nearly six months of questions finally will be answered when it comes to one Timothy Richard Tebow. The football world has been subjected to constant coverage of the genuflecting quarterback since he was traded from the Denver Broncos to the New York Jets on March 21.
What did it mean for incumbent quarterback Mark Sanchez, who signed a three-year extension just weeks before?
Was it a publicity stunt?
How much Wildcat, or some version of it, will they run?
Well, the NFL kicks off its first full slate of games today and the Jets host the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET.
Jets coach Rex Ryan has been extra secretive about his and new offensive coordinator Tony Sparano's plans throughout the preseason. Ryan told the New York Post that's just how he likes it.
"When you look at it, it's a body blow," Ryan said. "It's preparation time and maybe instead of spending your time defending this, you're really having to defend this. I think because you don't know how many times we're going to run it, (or) how many times they're going to run it. You really don't know. So it does take a lot of preparation time and it may take even more than 15 percent (of the time preparing) because I've had to defend it."
Either way, Tebow used his favorite word on the eve of the season opener.
"I'm excited," Tebow told the Post. "I'm excited to just play a real game. It's been a long time coming here, getting ready for Buffalo.
"We're excited. They're a great opponent. It'll be a fun game."