Tim Tebow package no boon for New York Jets

The much-ballyhooed Tim Tebow Wildcat experience has been all talk and no substance. The New York Jets have averaged 3.1 yards on 25 plays with Tebow on the field, according to ESPN Stats & Information, via ESPNNewYork.com. The offense averaged 5.4 yards on 167 plays sans Tebow.
Sources told ESPNNewYork's Rich Cimini the package isn't necessarily the problem. Two possible explosive plays were missed when Tebow made the wrong decision on the read-option. He has yet to be asked to throw the ball.
Cimini writes this could be the week Tebow gets on track, considering the San Francisco 49ers have allowed an NFL-high 70 yards on quarterback scrambles.
There's no way the 49ers' defense gets Tebowed, especially after giving it up to Christian Ponder last week.
Maybe I'm just not a believer in the whole Tebow extravaganza.
This whole experiment has been doomed from the start. Mark Sanchez is the better quarterback. The Wildcat hasn't yielded the desired results. The value of forcing an opponent to spend practice time preparing for Tebow is debatable.