Tim Tebow offered contract by Italy's Milano Seamen

Tim Tebow's gridiron prospects have dried up stateside, but not across the Atlantic.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the former NFL quarterback has been offered a four-month contract to play for the Milano Seamen of the Italian Federation for American Football.
"The offer has been made to his agent and now we're waiting for a response," Seamen president Marco Mutti told The AP. "We would be more than happy to have him."
Federation spokesman James Dewar said Tebow was offered $200,000 on Wednesday to join the eight-team league. Tebow last appeared for the New England Patriots before getting cut in the 2013 preseason.
The Seamen -- and all of Italy -- now wait for the signal-caller's camp to respond. We'd advise them not to hold their breath.
