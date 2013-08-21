Tim Tebow not worried about making Patriots' roster

Tim Tebow's roster spot looked fairly safe in New England until the preseason started. Since then, he has completed 5 of 19 passes for 54 yards, taken three sacks and had one pass intercepted.
Even the most strident Tebowmaniacs have to admit this is a concern. (It's rare to see any quarterback throw for negative yardage.)
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tebow "definitely" was improving during camp, but his preseason results might force Belichick to consider keeping an extra tight end or linebacker over Tebow. The former Florida quarterback was asked if he's worried about making the team.
"No," Tebow said Tuesday, via the Boston Herald. "I'm just worried about improving every single day."
Belichick won't publicly promise that Tebow will be on the team, but that's no surprise. It's telling that the Patriots coach pointed out Tebow has a different skill set than a traditional quarterback. He's being judged on a different scale.
"I think if you look at the entire week last week, it would look different than the game did," Belichick added. "In some cases, the game looked better for some players, and in some cases, the game didn't look as good as some other things during the week."
Tebow is unlikely to play much, if at all, on Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The Patriots' preseason finale against the New York Giants will be Tebow's last chance to make an impression before final cuts are announced.