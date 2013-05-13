Tim Tebow not a fit for Cleveland Browns, GM says

Michael Lombardi's level of autonomy within the Cleveland Browns is up for debate, but some aspects of a general manager job in the NFL are absolute.
For instance: The "Tim Tebow Question" cannot be avoided. Speaking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton, Ohio on Monday, Lombardi called Tebow a "great kid," according to The Plain Dealer, but added the free-agent quarterback is "not the vision of where we're headed."
It's not a surprising revelation. The Browns appear to be committed to giving Brandon Weeden another year to prove himself. The Browns also signed veteran Jason Campbell in March, giving new coach Rob Chudzinski two quarterbacks with starting experience. Tebow only would serve to muddy the waters.
Regarding the quarterback situation, Lombardi said "everything's an evaluation." Lombardi believes Weeden will have "a great chance to succeed" under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.
In non-quarterback news, Lombardi made it fairly clear that Josh Cribbs has played his final game on the Browns. The GM said the situation would need to be perfect for Cribbs to return to Cleveland.
"We've got some pieces to compete with," Lombardi said. "We're not throwing away this season. I'm too competitive."