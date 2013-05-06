Tim Tebow-Jacksonville Jaguars union wouldn't work

In the end, the Jaguars would wind up using Tebow exactly as the Jets did. Tebow would sell jerseys and fill seats in Jacksonville, but the fan pressure to play him would stymie a franchise that has too many other problems. Tebow won't cure the Jaguars' sick pass rush. He won't help a secondary that's short on experienced playmakers. He won't give Maurice Jones-Drew the backfield mate he sorely needs. Instead, Tebow would be a distraction for the Jaguars, who don't need calls for a new quarterback, like when fans cried for David Garrard, Quinn Gray and, gulp, Matt Jones to take over from Byron Leftwich.