Tim Tebow: It's an honor to be on New England Patriots

When he was unveiled by the New York Jets last offseason, Tim Tebow -- below the white-hot lights -- faced Gotham's media beast almost in awe, saying, "There's a lot of people here."
Tuesday's first encounter with the New England Patriots' press corps was a decidedly stripped-down affair.
Donning a shabby, red practice jersey, Tebow met with writers on the grass after the Patriots' first minicamp practice and summed up his new employment with a tightly crafted statement.
"First and foremost, I just want to thank the Patriots for giving me an opportunity. I'm very thankful," Tebow said, per ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.
"It's such an honor to be a Patriot and play for coach (Bill) Belichick and (offensive coordinator Josh) McDaniels, and learn under (quarterback) Tom (Brady), and be a part of this great franchise and very successful franchise. I found out firsthand. Lost to them several times. It's going to be a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to working hard every single day and getting a lot better, and learning under some great people.
Said Tebow: "That's all I got. Thank you all so much and God bless. I'm sure we'll be talking more soon."
With that, Tebow took no questions and went about his merry way. If Belichick has his way, it's the last we'll hear from the unorthodox quarterback for many moons.
After all, this isn't a Florham Park story, it's a Foxborough one.