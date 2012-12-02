Tim Tebow inactive for New York Jets this time

No controversy this time around.
Brandt: Tebow not an NFL QB
Tim Tebow has talent, Gil Brandt says, but if he wants to stay in the NFL, he'll have to try a different position. More ...
New York Jets backup quarterback Tim Tebow has been deactivated for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.
With Tebow out of the picture, third-string quarterback Greg McElroy lands on the Jets' active roster for the first time in his two-year NFL career.
Jets coach Rex Ryan took heat after activating Tebow for a Thanksgiving Day loss to the New England Patriots.
With starter Mark Sanchez suffering through an ugly performance, Tebow -- dressed, helmet on -- stood on the sideline with cracked ribs, not healthy enough to contribute. The Jets never dipped into their Wildcat subpackage and weren't about to lean on Tebow for relief under center. A risky scenario for an NFL team.