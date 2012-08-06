Tim Tebow getting cut from Jets makes no sense

The Jets need Tebow because their quarterback depth chart is thin. They are well aware of the fact that Tebow is not a great passer. They are also well aware that Tebow was buried on the Denver Broncos' depth chart at this time a year ago. Some analysts suggested he was the fourth-best quarterback in that camp behind Adam Weber. At the very worst, Tebow is a decent backup. The Jets will be hard pressed to find another one.