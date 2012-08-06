Around the League

Tim Tebow getting cut from Jets makes no sense

Published: Aug 06, 2012 at 07:12 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

This should go without saying, but we're going to say it anyway. The notion that the New York Jets should or would cut Tim Tebow is ridiculous. It's talk radio fodder. It's easy blog bait. You clicked. It works.

Boomer Esiason suggested on WFAN Monday that he would cut Tebow, calling the trade a "major mistake."

Debate: Where's the love for Eli?

Eli Manning has two rings. So why is he completely overshadowed by Mark 

Sanchez and Tim Tebow in NYC? Let's debate! **More ...**

"It's not in any way, shape or form -- I think -- benefiting this team," Esiason said. "All you have to do is watch him throw the ball. Just watch him."

Esiason is one of the best analysts around because he does his homework. We can't argue with the notion that trading for Tebow made no sense. It would make even less sense to cut him now, especially if we are pretending that this weekend's scrimmage makes a difference.

The Jets need Tebow because their quarterback depth chart is thin. They are well aware of the fact that Tebow is not a great passer. They are also well aware that Tebow was buried on the Denver Broncos' depth chart at this time a year ago. Some analysts suggested he was the fourth-best quarterback in that camp behind Adam Weber. At the very worst, Tebow is a decent backup. The Jets will be hard pressed to find another one.

The Jets have invested a draft pick and time on Tebow. There's simply no chance that they would ever cut him this year. And no matter how bad he throws the ball, it wouldn't make sense to do so at this stage.

If Tebow tanks in New York, we can have this conversation in February.

