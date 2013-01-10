Tim Tebow doesn't regret his New York Jets season

Breaking his radio silence, Tim Tebow spoke at last on Wednesday about his tumultuous season with the New York Jets. The backup quarterback is likely one-and-done in Gotham, but says he wouldn't take any of it back.
"I don't have any regrets," Tebow told Fox Business Network, via The Star-Ledger. "I believe everything happens for a reason. I don't know what my future holds, but I know who holds my future and in that there is a lot of peace and a lot of comfort."
That's a reference to a greater power, not the Jacksonville Jaguars, a logical destination for Tebow in the offseason. He admits he isn't sure where he'll play in 2013.
"That's a good question," Tebow said. "But right now, I am excited to be here talking with you and that's what I am focused on right now."
Kimberly Jones says Rex
Ryan and Co. turned a 6-10 campaign into a coronation at the season-ending news conference. **More ...**
There's a light at the end of the tunnel here. With the NFL showing more interest in the option offense than ever before, teams might view Tebow as an intriguing addition. His days as a starting quarterback are probably done -- even if the Jaguars swoop in -- but we expect someone to come calling.