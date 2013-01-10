Around the League

Tim Tebow doesn't regret his New York Jets season

Published: Jan 10, 2013 at 01:14 AM
Marc Sessler

Breaking his radio silence, Tim Tebow spoke at last on Wednesday about his tumultuous season with the New York Jets. The backup quarterback is likely one-and-done in Gotham, but says he wouldn't take any of it back.

"I don't have any regrets," Tebow told Fox Business Network, via The Star-Ledger. "I believe everything happens for a reason. I don't know what my future holds, but I know who holds my future and in that there is a lot of peace and a lot of comfort."

That's a reference to a greater power, not the Jacksonville Jaguars, a logical destination for Tebow in the offseason. He admits he isn't sure where he'll play in 2013.

"That's a good question," Tebow said. "But right now, I am excited to be here talking with you and that's what I am focused on right now."

Don't expect to get much out of Tebow on the matter of tomorrow. Jets coach Rex Ryan said this week Tebow was still on the roster, but we don't expect that to be the case for long. The housecleaning swirling around Ryan is likely to sweep Tebow out the door to greener pastures.

There's a light at the end of the tunnel here. With the NFL showing more interest in the option offense than ever before, teams might view Tebow as an intriguing addition. His days as a starting quarterback are probably done -- even if the Jaguars swoop in -- but we expect someone to come calling.

