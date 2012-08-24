Tim Tebow defends his QB play to Boomer Esiason

"I don't think it was just that moment," Tebow said on WFAN-AM's "Boomer & Carton" show, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I think it was the six-game winning streak, I think it was some of the come-from-behind wins, I think it was helping lead my team to a playoff game, and then it was great playing the No. 1 defense in the NFL in our stadium and being able to win a big playoff game and then go play Tom Brady and the Patriots. But there were a lot of special things last season."