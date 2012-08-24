Tim Tebow defends his QB play to Boomer Esiason

Former New York Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason went rogue earlier this month when he suggested his old team should wash its hands of Tim Tebow.
Esiason accomplished his task (generating headlines), but Tebow's predictably saccharine response put the fire out quick.
Boomer invited Tebow to talk it out this week, and asked the Jets backup if last season's work with the Denver Broncos -- and their playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers -- validated him as an NFL quarterback.
"I don't think it was just that moment," Tebow said on WFAN-AM's "Boomer & Carton" show, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I think it was the six-game winning streak, I think it was some of the come-from-behind wins, I think it was helping lead my team to a playoff game, and then it was great playing the No. 1 defense in the NFL in our stadium and being able to win a big playoff game and then go play Tom Brady and the Patriots. But there were a lot of special things last season."
Added Tebow: "That's in the past."
Tebow told Esiason he believes he's patching up his "weaknesses" under center and said the Jets will find ways to use his strengths on offense. That's something we haven't seen enough of during the preseason. Part of the problem is Rex Ryan's decision to conceal the Wildcat -- Timmy's bread and butter -- until Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.
Tebow put on a show in Denver, a staggering run that now fades to a speck in the rear-view mirror. Jets fans want new magic for new days, but we've seen very little of that here in August.