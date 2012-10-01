Around the League

Tim Tebow backs Mark Sanchez as Jets' quarterback

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 01:08 AM

Tim Tebow said all the right things following the New York Jets' embarrassing 34-0 loss to the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday. Many fans and media called for the quarterback to replace Mark Sanchez after another poor outing.

"I just want to do the best I can with whatever role that they give me, provide enthusiasm and energy every time I get the opportunity, but also from the sidelines or wherever I am," Tebow told reporters, according to the New York Daily News. "I'll just be a good teammate, encourage guys and, when given opportunities, just try and make the most of them."

Sanchez is the better passer of the two and, through four weeks, that's not saying much. He completed 13 of 29 passes against the 49ers for 103 yards with an interception and a fumble. Yes, the 49ers are arguably the NFL's best defense, but it was the third consecutive game Sanchez failed to complete at least 50 percent of his passes.

The Jets need offense, and Sanchez hasn't provided it against quality teams. Scoring opportunities are needed even more as the defense transitions to life without shutdown cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Sanchez deserved to start the first quarter of the season, but he hasn't done much to keep the job.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

