Tim Tebow and Lolo Jones? Jets teammates call for it

As reporters assembled around Tim Tebow's locker on Thursday, a collection of voices could be heard in the background barking in the quarterback's direction.
New York Jets teammates were hollering, "Lolo," as in Lolo Jones, the 29-year-old Olympic hurdler who recently made headlines by declaring on Twitter that she was a virgin.
Tebow, as you may or may not be aware, has also said he is saving himself for marriage, hence the connection made by the barbarians of the locker room.
It wasn't long before Jones was alerted to what was happening at Jets facilities. She had a good sense of humor about the silliness.